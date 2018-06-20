Leicester Confirm Signing of James Maddison as Summer Spending Soars Towards £50m

Leicester City have continued their busy summer of transfer activity after comnfirming the signing of England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison from Norwich City in a deal reported to be worth up to £24m including add-ons.

Maddison, who is coming off the back of an excellent season in the Championship, has signed a five-year contract the Foxes that will run until 2023.

Summer signing no.3! 🙌 #lcfc have agreed terms with Norwich City for the transfer of midfielder James Maddison: https://t.co/syPUX6wRsu#WelcomeMaddison pic.twitter.com/2WUoqG8JEA — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 20, 2018

"I'm delighted. I'm really happy to be here. I had a good chat with the manager about football and how he wants me to play, how he likes to play and I was sold," Maddison told LCFC TV.

"We talked about the type of player I am, how I'm going to fit into his style of play and everything sounded really promising. I haven't looked back since that phone call.

"Leicester just seems like the right fit for me. I've got a good feel about the Club and I can't ignore that, in my head and my heart. I felt like this was the right place for me to be, so I'm delighted and can't wait to get started."





He joined Norwich from home town club Coventry in January 2016 and it is thought that a return to the midlands where he will be closer to family and friends played a part in the youngster choosing Leicester over other Premier League suitors.

Leicester have already secured summer deals for Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira since the end of 2017/18 and Maddison's arrival will take their spending close to £50m. Georgian centre-back Solomon Kvirkvelia is also closing on a move from Lokomotiv Moscow.