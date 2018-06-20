Liverpool Fans React as Agent of Lyon Star Nabil Fekir Hints Move Could Still be On After World Cup

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Liverpool's pursuit of Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir has become one of the most enduring, if not the biggest, transfer sagas of the summer transfer window so far.

It had previously seemed as though the Frenchman's switch to Anfield was only a matter of time. Following rapidly on the heels of Fabinho's big money arrival on Merseyside from Monaco, it appeared as though Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild was about to hit another level with the seemingly imminent arrival of Fekir.

Progress over the deal slowed, however, and it was later declared by Lyon's CEO Jean-Michel Aulas that the move had fallen through.

In yet another twist in the saga, however, it has now been claimed by Fekir's agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, that there is still hope yet for Liverpool fans wanting to see the Lyon talisman arrive at Anfield.

As reported by Liverpool Echo, Bernes said: "At the moment, Fekir is with the France national team at the World Cup in Russia, so if any deal is to happen, then it is unlikely to be completed prior to the end of the tournament."

Whilst Fekir's agent's comments do little to insist that the deal is still on, Bernes does seem to allude to an ongoing sense that a post-World Cup move could still materialise.

Although the ongoing suspense and lack of clarity in the saga will not inspire a great deal of optimism among Liverpool fans as they await the end of France's involvement in the World Cup to realise the outcome of the situation, Bernes' comments have certainly provided much for the Anfield faithful to discuss in the meantime regarding Fekir and the prospects of his signing.

A mix of cautious optimism, patience and hope seems to be shared among the Liverpool fans, and may be required in even greater supply as the Fekir saga seems set to drag on further still over the coming weeks.

