Liverpool Set Asking Price for Marko Grujić as Five Clubs Step Up Interest in Serbian Midfielder

Marko Grujic is nearing a Liverpool exit with five clubs reportedly having expressed an interest in signing the midfielder.

The Serbian international has struggled to stake a claim in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool first team since arriving in 2016, and after making just 14 appearances for the club, he is unlikely to remain at Anfield for much longer.

Grujic's first team prospects are quickly diminishing at Anfield, with the arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho seemingly spelling the end for the Serbian's chances of breaking through.





Grujic was shipped out on loan to then Championship side Cardiff and quickly made himself a mainstay in the Welsh club's midfield. Neil Warnock is reportedly a fan of Grujic, and was impressed by the manner in which he handled his introduction to the English second division, though the Bluebirds boss faces stiff competition for the midfielder's permanent signature.

According to Goal, Cardiff are one of five clubs vying for the midfielder's services, with Fulham, Atalanta, AC Milan and Lazio all said to be keen. Liverpool, however, will stand firm on their asking price, and will not allow the youngster to leave on the cheap.





The Merseyside club reportedly want £10million for the former Red Star Belgrade man, nearly double the £5.1m they paid. Should an offer meet Liverpool's valuation, Klopp is unlikely to stand in the way of Grujic's exit.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Any potential transfer move, however, will likely come after the conclusion of the World Cup, with Grujic currently with the Serbian squad in Russia competing in the tournament.