Man Utd Could Look to Former Juventus Scout as Red Devils Look to Emulate Genius Transfer Policy

Former Juventus scout Javier Ribalta could have a huge role to play at Old Trafford this summer. Manchester United hired him last year, and with a limited budget for transfers, the club could turn to the imaginative recuitment policies of Il Bianconeri.

Having already signed Fred and Diogo Dalot, the Red Devils are looking to shell out even more to overhaul Jose Mourinho's squad ahead of next season. The likes of Toby Alderweireld, Sergej Milinković-Savić and Gareth Bale have all been tipped to move to Old Trafford - and the £70m already spent this summer could easily triple.

However, Ribalta's recruitment methods could very much come in handy. According to Manchester Evening News, the scout might look to free agents Jack Wilshere and Yaya Touré in order to cut costs.

It worked at Juventus. Patrice Evra, Dani Alves and Andrea Pirlo were all bargain hits in Turin that helped bring the club unprecedented success despite being well into their 30's upon arrival.

Alvaro Morata - a two year loan spell from Real Madrid proved an inspired decision with little cost, not to mention revitalising 27-year-old Juan Cuadrado's career with the same tactic. Even having Kingsley Coman for a spell worked wonders.

What do all these players have in common? They cost the club very little, but all played a big part in the Old Lady's success.

United could be looking to Ribalta for him to tap into that low cost efficiency once more this summer, needing a revamp of their current squad with little to go with by the way of funds. Wilshere would prove a snip at only 26, and Yaya Touré would bring a brilliant winning mentality into Mourinho's group.

Thanks for the memories 💙 A post shared by Jack Wilshere (@jackwilshere) on Jun 19, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT

They're there to be taken advantage of, so don't be too surprised if you see it happen.