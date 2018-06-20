Man Utd to Officially Announce Signing of Fred on Thursday After Work Permit Granted

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred will officially become a Manchester United player on Thursday after a work permit had to be arranged for the Brazil international, according to reports.

The Red Devils announced some time ago that a deal had been struck with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar over the transfer, but United have had to battle through red tape before they could confirm that the 25-year-old would be in their squad next season.

The club's application for a work permit is expected to go through imminently and Sky Sports have claimed that the midfielder could become a Manchester United player on Thursday - 24 hours before he takes on Costa Rica at the 2018 World Cup.

Fred, who is expected to cost United close to £50m this summer, was forced to miss Brazil's opening game at the World Cup due to a slight injury he picked up in training, with the Seleção being held to 1-1 draw bySwitzerland.

The Brazil international has become one of the most highly sought after players this summer thanks to his performances with Shakhtar Donetsk last season.

Fred had a handful of standout performances in the club's Champions League run, and he even scored a breathtaking free kick against AS Roma in their round of 16 tie.

SKY SOURCES: Fred to be confirmed as a Manchester United player on Thursday. #SSN pic.twitter.com/UU5vOBcUCw — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 20, 2018

Fred will become United's second signing of the summer after they snapped up the highly rated Porto defender, Diogo Dalot. The Portugal Under-21 international has moved to Old Trafford for a rumoured €22m, and the 19-year-old is seen as a long term replacement to Antonio Valencia.