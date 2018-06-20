Man Utd to Officially Announce Signing of Fred on Thursday After Work Permit Granted

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred will officially become a Manchester United player on Thursday after a work permit had to be arranged for the Brazil international, according to reports.

The Red Devils announced some time ago that a deal had been struck with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar over the transfer, but United have had to battle through red tape before they could confirm that the 25-year-old would be in their squad next season.

The club's application for a work permit is expected to go through imminently and Sky Sports have claimed that the midfielder could become a Manchester United player on Thursday - 24 hours before he takes on Costa Rica at the 2018 World Cup.

Fred, who is expected to cost United close to £50m this summer, was forced to miss Brazil's opening game at the World Cup due to a slight injury he picked up in training, with the Seleção being held to 1-1 draw bySwitzerland.

The Brazil international has become one of the most highly sought after players this summer thanks to his performances with Shakhtar Donetsk last season. 

Fred had a handful of standout performances in the club's Champions League run, and he even scored a breathtaking free kick against AS Roma in their round of 16 tie.

Fred will become United's second signing of the summer after they snapped up the highly rated Porto defender, Diogo Dalot. The Portugal Under-21 international has moved to Old Trafford for a rumoured €22m, and the 19-year-old is seen as a long term replacement to Antonio Valencia.

