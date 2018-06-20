Premier League Duo Set to Miss Out on Talented Barcelona Youngster as Monaco Reach Agreement

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Monaco have come to an agreement to sign talented Barcelona youngster Robert Navarro Munoz on a five-year-deal.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has been a long-term target for the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, with both clubs believed to have been tracking his progress closely. 

However, they are look set to miss out on his signature, with Spanish outlet Sport reporting that he will pen a deal with Les Monegasques instead. It is believed that he will sign an initial three-year contract, with the club able to exercise an option to add an additional two years at their discretion.

The move will officially be finalised on 30th June, and move will only be restricted to development rights. No transfer fee will be involved, with Barcelona only entitled to receive developmental rights.

The young Spaniard looks set to join up alongside the likes of Falcao, Joao Moutinho, Stevan Jovetic and the highly-rated Youri Tielemans, as Navarro looks to take the next big step in his career and play first-team football on the biggest stage.

Navarro will follow former teammate Jordi Mboula, who made the switch to the south of France last summer from sunny Spain, featuring in three first-team games last season in Ligue 1.

Manchester City and Arsenal meanwhile will have to look within their respected academies for the time being, as both look to strengthen their youth setups.

