Promising Liverpool Striker Set for New Deal at Anfield Ahead of Loan Move to Belgium Next Season

Liverpool are in the midst of a busy summer of transfer business ahead of next season. Brazil star Fabinho has already completed a big-money move to Anfield from Monaco, whilst Naby Keita arrives from RB Leipzig following last summer’s deal between the two clubs and the ongoing saga over Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir drags on.

Meanwhile, it is reported that work is also being put into the development and handling of some of the club’s young talent. Goal reports that Liverpool are preparing to hand promising striker Taiwo Awoniyi a new contract, before loaning the 20-year-old out abroad again next season.

The Nigerian does not yet have a work permit to ply his trade in the UK, and another temporary move away from Merseyside is likely to benefit his development. Awoniyi spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Royal Mouscron, scoring nine goals in 29 appearances, and is now subject to interest from Anderlecht and Club Brugge following his successful spell in Belgium.

The fact that Awoniyi will be handed a new deal at Anfield before making another loan switch suggests that he does feature in Liverpool’s plans for the future of Jurgen Klopp’s side, but at present he is unlikely to see much first team action, as he would be behind the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the Reds’ attacking pecking order.

A return to Belgium could then prove to be a wise move for the youngster in gaining further first team experience at senior level, with his long term future on Merseyside set to be secured.