Report Reveals the Demand Jurgen Klopp Made in Negotiations for Lyon Transfer

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Liverpool only dropped out of the race to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Nabil Fekir this summer after they received a second opinion on the midfielder's persistent knee problem, according to reports.

It appeared earlier in the window that the Reds would announce Fekir had joined the club before the World Cup, with some media outlets even claiming that the France international had already completed his initial media duties at Anfield.

But Liverpool reportedly dropped out of contention for his signature over fears that a recurring knee injury would flare up once again, with Lyon confirming that their captain would remain at the Groupama Stadium in a statement released on social media.

But the Liverpool Echo have revealed how the Reds only decided to scrap the move after Jürgen Klopp's fears over the injury were affirmed by one of the German's confidants.

Liverpool have already confirmed the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho, who joins Naby Keïta as a new arrival at Anfield, but the club will likely dip their toes back into the transfer market after missing out on Fekir.

There have been claims that Hakim Ziyech and Emil Forsberg will be watched by Liverpool scouts at the World Cup this summer as they continue their search for a long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

The former, who plays his club football with Dutch giants Ajax, could be available for as little as €20m this summer. While Forsberg could follow former teammate Keïta to Merseyside, and the Swede has already appeared to say his goodbyes to fans at RB Leipzig.

