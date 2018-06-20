Stoke City Forward Saido Berahino Linked With Shock Eredivisie Move Following PL Relegation

Stoke City are in talks with Dutch side Feyenoord regarding a potential move for striker Saido Berahino.



The Englishman's confidence will currently be at an all-time low after another dire season. He only managed three starts for Stoke last season, and now hasn't scored a Premier League goal in over two seasons.

Things looked all so different for the striker just three years ago when he was scoring for fun at West Brom. However, after a number of off-field disputes and inconsistent performances at both his former club and at Stoke, Berahino now looks to be out of favour at the bet365 Stadium and will likely be offloaded this summer.



So where will the 24-year-old's next destination be? According to Fox Sports , 15-times Eredivise champions Feyenoord are interested in bringing Berahino to the Netherlands. The report states that talks between both parties have already begun regarding a potential loan move with an option to buy upon the expiry of the loan deal.

Feyenoord failed to defend their Eredivise title last years and finished fourth in the league, meaning they narrowly missed out on qualifying for either of the major European competitions next season.



Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks set to offer Berahino a lifeline by giving him a chance to revive his career in the Netherlands, the question now is whether or not the two clubs can agree terms with each other and finalise a deal.

Stoke will be looking to clear out their top earners and unwanted players after their relegation as they look to rebuild and secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.