Tottenham Forward Confirms He's Had 'No Offers' This Summer & Insists He Will Stay at the Club

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has confirmed that he will see out the remainder of his contract in north London despite rumours linking the forward with a return to Spain this summer.

The 33-year-old only joined the club last season in a £13.5m move from Swansea City, with Spurs looking to provide competition for star man Harry Kane.

The former Athletic Bilbao striker has already been linked with a return to the San Mamés Stadium, while domestic rivals Deportivo Alavés and Real Valladolid are also said to be interested in signing Llorente this summer.

But the veteran striker has confirmed he hasn't received any offers from potential suitors ahead of the new campaign, insisting that he intends to see out the remainder of his contract with Tottenham.

"I have no offers from any club in Spain or anywhere else and I will continue at Tottenham where I have one more year of [my] contract," Llorente told Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness).

"I am very happy with the Premier League. It’s a spectacular championship, with an impressive atmosphere and I’m very happy to be living this experience."

Netherlands international Vincent Jansen was offloaded by the club last summer but the 24-year-old is set to return to Tottenham ahead of the new season following a season-long loan in Turkey, with his return throwing Llorente's future further into doubt.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

But the former Spain international has confirmed that he will remain with the club until 2019, with Llorente set to battle it out with Jansen to take the mantle of Tottenham's back-up striker next season.