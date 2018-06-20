West Ham Turn Attention to £35m Move for Lazio Star Following Capture of Issa Diop

With the £22m arrival of Toulouse defender Issa Diop confirmed, West Ham are now turning their attention to Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson, according to the Daily Mail.

As per the report, talks are ongoing between the Hammers and I Biancocelesti regarding the sale of Anderson. The two clubs are close to agreeing on a deal for the 25-year-old, although the Serie A outfit are understood to have asked for extra sell-on clauses.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Anderson is set to cost West Ham a club record £31m with an additional £2.5m in add-ons as well as a 10% sell-on clause, which could yet rise depending on how the current negotiations conclude.

The Brazilian arrived at the Stadio Olimpico from Santos in 2013 for just £6.75m. He's made a total of 177 appearances for I Biancocelesti since the move, scoring 34 goals and assisting a further 42.

Last season, Anderson was one of Lazio's standout performers, registering seven goals and 12 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, helping the club to a fifth-placed finish in the league.

Should Anderson sign for the Hammers, he'll become Manuel Pellegrini's third signing of the summer following the arrival of Ryan Fredericks on a free and, more recently, Issa Diop from Toulouse.

Diop signed for the Hammers on Tuesday, agreeing to a five-year-contract, which will see him earn a reported £65,000 a week. Following his arrival in East London, the French youngster told the club: “I am very happy to sign for such a historic English club, and I hope to show my best here.

“I am a very ambitious player and West Ham is a very ambitious club, as we’ve seen with the appointment of the new coach. I hope to help the team win lots of games and make the fans happy.”

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Hammers are continuing negotiations with Swansea City regarding the signings of Alfie Mawson and Lukasz Fabianski.