90Min World Cup Fan Diaries: The Battle of Volgograd

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Forced to be a bystander as Peruvians, Danes, Costa Ricans, Croatians and an abundance of other nations’ supporters left for, and returned from their opening World Cup outings, as Monday morning rolled around the pre-match rush was finally England’s.


Landing in Volgograd around midday, we were met with an onslaught of Tunisian noise. Surrounding the train station, lining the streets and commandeering significant chunks of the Volga riverside fan park, a sea of red flags, heavily outnumbering the Three Lions’ presence, filled the eye. 

Image by Will Imbo

Aside from the outrageous number of mosquitos, the Eagles’ supporters were undoubtedly the strongest force in Stalingrad. The North Africans, much like the South Americans in Moscow earlier in the week, provided a carnival atmosphere ahead of the evening’s entertainment, with chanting and drumming a constant as all in the former war-battered city prepared for the day’s showpiece.


Inside the stadium - ahead of kick-off - it was very much a similar theme, with the pockets of travelling Tunisians throughout the Volgograd Arena not letting up for a moment. Proudly chanting their country’s title, even claiming the golden trophy would find a temporary home in Tunis following the final in Moscow next month – the Eagles’ backing were seemingly as giddy in anticipation as the reported 2,000 that had made their way from England. 

Both sets of supporters had their moments during the first half; the Three Lions’ as Harry Kane netted early on, and the Tunisians shortly after Ferjani Sassi slid home from 12 yards for the equaliser. However, neither amounted to anything close to the carnage which ensued as the Tottenham Hotspur man clinched the last-gasp winner in stoppage time.


Much like Adam Lallana’s strike in Slovakia two years ago during the infancy of England’s World Cup qualification campaign, as well as the Spurs striker’s volley at Hampden Park last summer, Kane’s header catalysed a mosh pit-style ruck behind the goal. Beer – at least, I hope it was beer - thrown aloft, drenching the embracing supporters below as, for a split second, strangers became like long-lost family members reunited. 

Image by Will Imbo

However, despite the ‘scenes’ and ‘limbs’, arguably the most telling reaction was not in the stands, but on the touchline. Obviously, I was a touch preoccupied as Kane’s winner rippled the net to glance at Gareth Southgate; however, the TV pictures speak for themselves.


In France two years ago, as Daniel Sturridge sent England supporters into ecstasy, Roy Hodgson portrayed his obligatory arms aloft celebration. Despite recording a famous victory over the Welsh, the now-Crystal Palace manager was somewhat reserved in his reaction. Southgate, on the other hand, encapsulated the same emotion that was plentiful behind the goal – raw, unadulterated joy. 

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

But it was not in that moment of last-minute success which provided the most interesting response; more so with 15 minutes to go, and an England team seemingly lacking the incisiveness to break a well-organised Tunisian defence down.


Usually, in moments such as this, supporters’ reactions are telling. Moans and groans are often evident, frustration from the sidelines visible, and it undoubtedly feeds through to those on the pitch. In truth, that very scenario is one the Three Lions have experienced all too often in recent years – with disappointment after disappointment, particularly in tournament football, grinding out any enthusiasm left in a lot of the nation’s following.


However, on Monday, a different offering presented itself. Even in times of desperation during the 90 minutes, England fans trusted the XI and, more importantly, Southgate. The FA came under mass amounts of criticism before the Three Lions boss had even taken to the dugout. Calls that the governing body had hired a ‘yes man’ due to his pathway through the St George’s Park system and brandishing his somewhat uninspiring club managerial record with the likes of Middlesbrough. 


Yet, here we are, at a World Cup, when almost all other ‘big’ footballing nations have failed to clinch maximum points from their opening round of games, with genuine optimism. It would be questionable to think England could win the World Cup this summer, or that, if they make it, the latter rounds will not be too much for the mostly-youthful and somewhat inexperienced squad.


However, certainly not while I have been following the Three Lions has there been such a sense of belief or togetherness surrounding the national team. And even if that is all we leave Russia with in 2018, it will be a significant step forward compared to where we were in France two years ago.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)