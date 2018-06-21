Bale's Agent Speaks Out on Real Madrid Future Amid Man Utd Interest & Jokes About Arsenal Move

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has spoken of the Welshman's determination to succeed in his career - admitting that his desire to be the best is the reason why the winger's Real Madrid future is in doubt.

Bale put the likes of Manchester United on red alert a few weeks ago, merely minutes after scoring an incredible brace to secure Los Blancos the Champions League. He admitted that his future is uncertain following a tough season, hinting that this summer could see a change of clubs.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And now his agent has opened up on the situation, explaining that he has yet to speak with the club about his future. He's also suggested why Bale might have to leave the Spanish capital.

"I think we have to talk to Real Madrid and see where that will take us," began Barnett, via Mundo Deportivo. "He wants to live a better course than last season, he wants to play more and it's important for him. I think he's one of the three or four best players in the world."

A ridiculous bicycle kick from the Welshman gave Madrid a 2-1 lead in Kiev back in May, and it was his 35 yard effort that Loris Karius spilled into the back of his own net to give Madrid the win, and Bale knows he is one of the very best - according to his agent.

"Someone of this level has to play. It is not a matter of money. He wants to win the Golden Ball and I think he can. I think his goal in the final of the Champions League rekindled the interest around him.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"But we already knew how good it was. He does not need to prove it. It was a magnificent achievement. He loves his life in Spain, has three children, and he is very happy here. But we must see. He has to play."

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Bale, but it's United who seem to be in the box seat as it stands. Barnett, though, has admitted that while he would love to see the former Tottenham man join Arsenal - it is definitely not going to happen.



He added: “He has to play football. (As an Arsenal fan) I'd love him to play there but it's got as much chance as me going to the moon.”