Bale's Agent Speaks Out on Real Madrid Future Amid Man Utd Interest & Jokes About Arsenal Move

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has spoken of the Welshman's determination to succeed in his career - admitting that his desire to be the best is the reason why the winger's Real Madrid future is in doubt.

Bale put the likes of Manchester United on red alert a few weeks ago, merely minutes after scoring an incredible brace to secure Los Blancos the Champions League. He admitted that his future is uncertain following a tough season, hinting that this summer could see a change of clubs.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And now his agent has opened up on the situation, explaining that he has yet to speak with the club about his future. He's also suggested why Bale might have to leave the Spanish capital.

"I think we have to talk to Real Madrid and see where that will take us," began Barnett, via Mundo Deportivo"He wants to live a better course than last season, he wants to play more and it's important for him. I think he's one of the three or four best players in the world."

A ridiculous bicycle kick from the Welshman gave Madrid a 2-1 lead in Kiev back in May, and it was his 35 yard effort that Loris Karius spilled into the back of his own net to give Madrid the win, and Bale knows he is one of the very best - according to his agent.

"Someone of this level has to play. It is not a matter of money. He wants to win the Golden Ball and I think he can. I think his goal in the final of the Champions League rekindled the interest around him. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"But we already knew how good it was. He does not need to prove it. It was a magnificent achievement. He loves his life in Spain, has three children, and he is very happy here. But we must see. He has to play."

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Bale, but it's United who seem to be in the box seat as it stands. Barnett, though, has admitted that while he would love to see the former Tottenham man join Arsenal - it is definitely not going to happen.

He added: “He has to play football. (As an Arsenal fan) I'd love him to play there but it's got as much chance as me going to the moon.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)