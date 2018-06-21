Barcelona Head List of Suitors for Mexico's World Cup Hero Hirving Lozano

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Barcelona have reportedly turned to Mexico's rising star Hirving Lozano as a potential addition to their attack following their failed pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann. 

The 22-year-old winger lit up the first round of the World Cup's group stage after scoring the winner for Mexico in their 1-0 victory over reigning champions Germany, where he attracted immediate interest from across Europe after again thrusting his name into the spotlight.  

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The Catalan giants are no exception, as according to ESPN Mexico the Spanish club are looking at Lozano as an option in attack having missed out on Grizmann's lucrative signature earlier this month

Lozano currently plays for Dutch outfit PSV but has been tipped with a move to one of Europe's top leagues this summer after thrilling in the Eredivisie last term, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists as the Dutch giants were crowned champions.

However, the report claims PSV would demand nothing less than €50m to part with their star winger as they know a long-term future with the club is unlikely, despite Lozano's contract running until 2023. 


The issue for Barcelona, should they pursue the winger, is that he would be forced to occupy one of their non-EU playing spots, positions which have already been taken by the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho - with new signing Arthur also expected to take one of the spots.

It would mean Barcelona would have to consider making adjustments in their squad to accommodate Lozano, which could include an attempt to register Coutinho through his wife, who is of Portuguese decent. 

Lozano has been tipped for stardom and his agent Mino Raiola has already started to instigate his departure from PSV - despite the winger having only joined the club last summer for €8m. 

