Chelsea Preparing to Go Head to Head With Barcelona in Pursuit of Juventus' Miralem Pjanic

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer. The Bosnian has been closely monitored by Barcelona without any competition for the Catalan club, but the Blues are ready to go head to head for the midfielder.

Chelsea's lack of transfer activity could very much be put down to the uncertainty over their manager. Antonio Conte is expected to be sacked any time soon - and replaced by Maurizio Sarri. However, there is still a huge amount of confusion going on at Stamford Bridge.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

However, that could all soon change. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Blues are keen on bringing in Miralem Pjanic to their midfield. Barcelona have already contacted Juventus over a transfer, but the London club view him as the new Cesc Fabregas.

A figure of around £70m has been thrown about in the Spanish champions' pursuit of Pjanic - the Old Lady are desperate to get as much as they can for him in order to fund a move for impressive Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic Savic.

Both Barca and Chelsea can offer lucrative packages to the 28-year-old, and there is no word on where his preference lies.

Pjanic has become a primary target for Barcelona in the wake of Antoine Griezmann's decision to remain at Atletico Madrid. The belief is that the Juve player will move to Catalonia to replace Andres Iniesta, pushing Philippe Coutinho into one of the front three positions ahead of next season.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

In Chelsea's case, they are determined to sign a top quality midfielder that can prove a creative spark on the back of a disappointing season for the club.

