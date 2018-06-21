Dutch Report Claims Ajax Set to Sign Southampton Star After Agreeing Personal Terms

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

According to reports, Dutch side Ajax have agreed personal terms with Southampton star Dusan Tadic and are now prepared to trigger his €17m release clause.

The 29-year-old has been a Southampton player since 2014 and has made 162 appearances in all competitions for the Saints. Tadic has previous experience playing in the Eredivisie after spending four years there with two different clubs - Groningen and Twente.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

After enjoying a decent 2017/18 season, where he scored six goals and notched three assists, Tadic has sparked the interest of Ajax, who will be looking to rebuild after a disappointing season which saw them finish second for the fourth consecutive season.


According to Dutch Media outlet De Telegraaf, Ajax are now in the final stages of finalising a deal for Tadic, who is currently on international duty with Serbia at the World Cup. Ajax's current attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech is expected to move on this summer and Tadic is seen as the perfect replacement, especially considering the fact that his price tag is relatively low.

The report also claims that the club have dealt with Tadic directly and have already agreed personal terms for a contract that is set to last four seasons.

Ajax's director of business affairs Marc Overmars and financial director Jeoen Slop are now reportedly heading over to England to round off a deal with Southampton, with a view to triggering his release clause.

After a torrid Premier League season, this news will come as a blow to Southampton fans who have grown fond of the winger since he joined four years ago. After also missing out on the signing of James Maddison, supporters will be hoping that there will be some happier headlines in the coming months.

