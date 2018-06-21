Jurgen Klopp Makes Napoli Star New Number One Target After Missing Out on Nabil Fekir

In the wake of his failed pursuit of Nabil Fekir, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reported to be interested in signing Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne.

Insigne has spent his whole career in Naples and in the process has become one of the most exciting talents Serie A has to offer. The 27-year-old scored 14 goals and notched 14 assists in all competitions for Napoli last season, and was an integral part of the side that pushed Juventus all the way for the Serie A title.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Liverpool were previously on the brink of signing French attacking midfielder Fekir, but an issue raised in the player's medical meant that Liverpool pulled out of the move right at the last moment.

Now, according to Transfermarketweb (via the Express), Jurgen Klopp is looking for a like-for-like alternative to Fekir and he is interested in snapping up Insigne to add to his already lethal strike force.

There have been previous links between Liverpool and Insigne which have never materialised into any official offers, but out of the blue Klopp is said to be plotting a serious bid for the Italian.

There may be a significant stumbling block in the plan however, as Transfermarketweb have also reported that Napoli have no interest in parting ways with Insigne and they are instead only interested in selling another one of their wingers, Jose Callejon.

The news that the reds were pulling out of the Fekir deal would have been a tough pill to swallow for Liverpool fans, but they will be hoping that their side can pull off a serious coup and add to their already fantastic attacking options.