Leicester Eye Move for Basel Winger Mohamed Elyounoussi As Foxes Seek Riyad Mahrez Replacement

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Leicester are reportedly plotting a move for FC Basel winger Mohamed Elyounoussi this summer. The Norway international has already attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen, but the Foxes see him as the ideal replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Claude Puel's side are expecting a nice amount of cash to come their way this summer. With Algerian wantaway Mahrez looking likely to head out of the exit door at some point in the coming months, the club are expecting to have at least an extra £50m to toy with in the transfer market.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

Of course, some of that money will be required to actually replace the outward bound winger, but ESPN claim that the midlands club have already found the ideal candidate.

The report focuses on Mohamed Elyounoussi - a 23-year-old wide man currently plying his trade with Basel. Relatively unknown around the UK, the impressive attacker played a pivotal role in his side's beating of Manchester City last season.

In their 2-1 victory, Elyounoussi found his name on the score sheet and turned out a man of the match performance in the Champions League tie. That should be evidence enough to convince people of his worth.

There is no mention of money, but Bayer Leverkusen are said to also be chasing Elyounoussi. Leicester's financial power would be expected to trump that of their Bundesliga opponents, but at this point anything can happen.

@easportsfifa #FUT #FIFA18

A post shared by Mohamed Elyounoussi (@moielyo) on

Leicester's summer business has begun in style, with the club wrapping up a £24m deal for Norwich's James Maddison. The young midfielder is held in high regard by those that have watched him, and Claude Puel seems to have found himself a talented player.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)