Leicester Eye Move for Basel Winger Mohamed Elyounoussi As Foxes Seek Riyad Mahrez Replacement

Leicester are reportedly plotting a move for FC Basel winger Mohamed Elyounoussi this summer. The Norway international has already attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen, but the Foxes see him as the ideal replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Claude Puel's side are expecting a nice amount of cash to come their way this summer. With Algerian wantaway Mahrez looking likely to head out of the exit door at some point in the coming months, the club are expecting to have at least an extra £50m to toy with in the transfer market.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

Of course, some of that money will be required to actually replace the outward bound winger, but ESPN claim that the midlands club have already found the ideal candidate.

The report focuses on Mohamed Elyounoussi - a 23-year-old wide man currently plying his trade with Basel. Relatively unknown around the UK, the impressive attacker played a pivotal role in his side's beating of Manchester City last season.

In their 2-1 victory, Elyounoussi found his name on the score sheet and turned out a man of the match performance in the Champions League tie. That should be evidence enough to convince people of his worth.

There is no mention of money, but Bayer Leverkusen are said to also be chasing Elyounoussi. Leicester's financial power would be expected to trump that of their Bundesliga opponents, but at this point anything can happen.

@easportsfifa #FUT #FIFA18 A post shared by Mohamed Elyounoussi (@moielyo) on May 16, 2018 at 6:25am PDT

Leicester's summer business has begun in style, with the club wrapping up a £24m deal for Norwich's James Maddison. The young midfielder is held in high regard by those that have watched him, and Claude Puel seems to have found himself a talented player.