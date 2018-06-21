Lucas Torreira Plays Down Talk Over Arsenal Move & Admits He's Fully Focused on World Cup

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Arsenal transfer target Lucas Torreira has played down any speculation surrounding a move to the Emirates this summer, claiming he is currently focused on the World Cup with Uruguay.

Torreira enjoyed a stellar season in Italy with Sampdoria, where he became a first team regular, making 38 appearances in all competitions as a defensive midfielder. The 22-year-old's performances were so impressive, he earned himself a call-up to Uruguay's World Cup Squad this summer where he has already made two appearances off the bench.

Although it looked as though a deal was virtually complete, Arsenal fans will still be waiting for a confirmation on the signing following Torreira's comments after Uruguay's 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the World Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the match (via the Daily Star) Torreira provided an update on the situation from his point of view: “No, I don’t know what is happening because the most important thing right now is the national team and our progress at the World Cup.

“Yes, I know Arsenal is a good team - one of the biggest in the world - but right now I am wearing the shirt of my country."

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Although Torreira hasn't committed to anything, it will come as a relief to Arsenal fans to find out that he hasn't ruled out anything yet. The Gunner's might have to be patient and wait until the end of Uruguay's World Cup run to sign the youngster.

