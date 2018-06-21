Maurizio Sarri Finalising Chelsea Backroom Staff Ahead of Expected Stamford Bridge Appointment

Maurizio Sarri is moving ahead with finalising the makeup of his backroom staff at Chelsea after moving closer to securing Giovanni Martusciello, Inter's technical collaborator.

Although Antonio Conte has yet to be given his marching orders from Stamford Bridge, Sarri is poised to take over the helm from his fellow Italian counterpart following further meetings in England's capital this week.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

The 59-year-old is expected to become Chelsea's seventh manager in six-years once a final compensation deal with Napoli is made official, with earlier reports suggesting the fee could be worth in the region of €5m.

However, the lack of a formal appointment has not stopped Sarri from tying up deals for his support staff - Blues legend Gianfranco Zola has been lined up for a role under the Italian, where this week he ended his time as a World Cup pundit on South African TV - as per the Daily Mail.

Sarri's move for Martusciello will see the pair reunite at Stamford Bridge after spending time together at Empoli, prior to Sarri's departure for Napoli's top job in 2015.

The report claims Martusciello has a reputation for developing young talent and overseeing long term strategy, and it was Sarri who recommended the 46-year-old to take the main job at Empoli - a club he left following relegation on the final day of his debut season at the helm.

In other news, Uruguay midfielder Matias Vecino and Napoli forward Jose Maria Callejon have been identified as Sarri's top transfer targets.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

Vecino is known to Martusciello after making the move to Inter last summer, where his technical ability and energetic performances caught the eye during his 31 appearances for the Serie A side last season, which yielded three goals and two assists.





Callejon on the other hand was a shining light for Sarri's Napoli last term after scoring ten goals and providing 15 assists in the league from the right wing.