'The Next Modric': Liverpool Fans Beg Jurgen Klopp to Sign Impressive Midfield Ace

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to Reddit to urge manager Jurgen Klopp to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who impressed during Croatia's 3-0 victory against Argentina on Thursday night.

Kovacic set up Ivan Rakitic for Croatia's third as the European nation sealed their spot in the World Cup's last 16 with a crushing victory over Lionel Messi's side, but some Liverpool supporters have been hoping their side make a play for the 24-year-old for some time now.

According to COPE, Kovacic has reportedly asked to leave Real Madrid, and although his request has been denied, his desire to be a key figure for whatever team he plays for means the situation is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Writing on a Liverpool page on Reddit, a number of supporters of the Anfield asked the club to target Kovacic, despite the recent signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho. One user wrote: "Absolutely. Fabinho/Keita/Kovacic would be an absolutely ridiculous midfield three that's actually extremely well rounded and dynamic."


Another wrote: "I would gladly take him over Fekir. Fabinho-Kovacic-Keita midfield on paper is one of the best not in the league but in all of Europe."


Another quipped: "Would add quality depth to midfield as he can play the 6, 8 & 10 effectively. For £40m he makes a lot of sense. Adding another mid that loves a dribble is fine with me."

Emre Can was finally confirmed as a Juventus player on Thursday, while it remains to be seen who will feature regularly alongside Keita and Fabinho during the 2018/19 season.

