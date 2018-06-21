Opening Games Confirmed as Fixtures Are Officially Announced Ahead of 2018/19 Championship Season

EFL Championship fixtures for the 2018/19 season have been released, with Reading and Derby County set to open the new campaign at the Madejski Stadium on Friday 3rd August.

It is game that will mark Derby boss Frank Lampard's competitive managerial debut after being hired by the Rams at the end of May and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, relegated Swansea will travel to Sheffield United for the evening kickoff on Saturday 4th August, another game that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Stoke's first game under the management of Gary Rowett will seem them visit Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday 6th August in what is arguably the pick of the opening fixtures.

West Brom will host Bolton on the Saturday, while losing playoff finalists Aston Villa will travel to the KCOM Stadium to meet Hull on Monday 6th August.

Back from League One, Blackburn will face Ipswich, Wigan will host Sheffield Wednesday, and Rotherham are challenged by Brentford.

The Championship season will conclude on Sunday 5th May.

The playoffs will begin soon after, with the final at Wembley scheduled for Monday 27th May.

2018/19 Opening Weekend Championship Fixtures:





Reading vs Derby County, Friday 3rd August

Birmingham City vs Norwich City, Saturday 4th August

Brentford vs Rotherham United, Saturday 4th August

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 4th August

Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers, Saturday 4th August

Millwall vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 4th August

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers, Saturday 4th August

Sheffield United vs Swansea City, Saturday 4th August

West Bromwich Albion vs Bolton Wanderers, Saturday 4th August

Wigan Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 4th August

Leeds United vs Stoke City, Sunday 5th August

Hull City vs Aston Villa, Monday 6th August