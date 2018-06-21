Tottenham Fans Urge Club to Sign Unhappy Croatian International as Dembele's Future Still in Doubt

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Spurs fans are reacting on social media to reports that Real Madrid player Mateo Kovacic is unhappy at his current club and has had a transfer request rejected.

The 24-year-old playmaker, who only made 10 starts in the league for Los Blancos, has been linked to a number of clubs since manager Zinedine Zidane left the club. Tottenham Hotspur have now joined the race to sign the exciting midfielder, who has been unsettled by the possibility of signing for Serie A club Juventus.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Kovacic is seen as a potential replacement for Mousa Dembele, who's future at the club is now uncertain, and could be brought in to play alongside potential signing Tanguy Ndombele, who plays his football at Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Spurs fans have taken to twitter to react to the possibility of signing the Croatian international, with some comparing him to ex-Spurs player and fellow Croatian Luka Modric.

Kovacic is currently in Russia with the Croatian national team, where they managed to gain all three points in their first group game in a 2-0 win over Nigeria. He has been at Real Madrid since 2015, during which time the club has won three Champions League finals in three seasons and one La Liga title. 

Tottenham are linked to a number of ambitious signings this summer, including Barcelona's pacey left-back Jordi Alba and Aston Villa's young prospect Jack Grealish.

They will be looking to build on last season's success, which saw them finish third in the Premier League, and will be hoping to be challenging for the title in the future. 

