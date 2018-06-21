Valencia Close to Completing €15m Signing of Atletico Madrid Forward Kevin Gameiro

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Spanish media are reporting that Valencia are on the verge of completing a deal for Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro after agreeing a €15m fee for the player.

According to El Confidencial (via Football Espana), the French striker is set to be the first of several players Atletico look to move on this summer, with the club needing to balance their chequebook following the signings of Rodri and Thomas Lemar which have already been confirmed by the club this summer.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Gameiro, 31, joined Atletico from Sevilla in the summer of 2016 but has failed to make an impression in Diego Simeone's side and has laregely been kept out of the team by the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa.

The French international has produced a reasonably strong scoring record in the Spanish capital, averaging just over a goal every three matches. However, Gameiro has found himself receiving increasingly little playing time and made just 11 starts in La Liga last season.

Gameiro would be the second striker to leave Atletico this summer after club legend Fernando Torres announced the end of his second spell with the club. However, Griezmann recently announced he would be staying with Atletico despite reported interest from Barcelona, meaning the club are unlikely to be left short of attacking firepower next season.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Meanwhile, defenders Stefan Savic and Sime Vrsaljko could be set to follow Gameiro out the exit door, with manager Simeone reportedly deeming both players surplus to requirements.

Valencia have seen an upturn in their fortunes since the appointment of Marcelino as manager and the club finished 4th in La Liga last season. The club will be hoping that the capture of Gameiro can help them consolidate their status as a Champions League side next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)