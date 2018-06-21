Watford Name Price for Troy Deeney as They Prepare to Offload Captain Ahead of Summer Revamp

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Watford are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for skipper Troy Deeney, where they are looking to collect at least £10m from his sale this summer. 

The 29-year-old struggled to replicate his impressive goal scoring record with Watford last term having scored just five league goals in 29 appearances, in what was a significant drop in return following four successive campaigns in double figures.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Despite being a fan favourite at Vicarage Road and having three-years remaining on his contract, the Hornets are prepared to let their leading man leave as they look to start a new era under boss Javi Gracia - as per the Daily Star


Deeney's campaign was marred by numerous suspensions which saw him sidelined for a total of seven league games and the Watford hierarchy are prepared to let the English striker leave after eight seasons at the club - should they receive offers in the region of £10m.

The 29-year-old is expected to be joined by Andre Gray as he makes his way to the exit door at Vicarage Road, as a revamp of the Hornets' forward line is expected to take place in the summer transfer window. 

Although Gray only joined the Hornets for a club record £18.5m last summer, the 26-year-old is being tipped for a second move in quick succession following just five goals in 31 appearances - with relegated Stoke the favourites to land the forward for around £15m. 

In other news, Watford are interested in signing goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who is currently competing with Uruguay in the World Cup, as they seek quality competition for their current number one Heurelho Gomes. 

