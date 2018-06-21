West Ham Increase Interest in Genoa Star With Talks Reportedly Taking Place on Thursday

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

West Ham have upped their interest in Genoa central defender Armando Izzo as the club look to continue their recent good business in the transfer market.

Having recently signed goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea and defender Issa Diop from Toulouse, the Hammers look eager to continue making signings and Izzo has been mentioned with the club in recent weeks.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

According to Italian newspaper Secolo XIX, talks regarding the future of Izzo are expected to have taken place on Thursday, and the report claims a fee of around €14m has been mentioned. 


Izzo's agent Paolo Palermo works with Kia Joorabchian, who helped bring Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez to England's top flight back in 2006, and the Iranian is reportedly involved again in this transfer saga.

Joorabchian is also involved in West Ham's reported move for Lazio winger Felipe Anderson, alongside Italian agent Giuliano Bertolucci, as reported by Calciomercato.


After signing Fabianski, West Ham are interested in raiding Swansea again and BBC Sport believe the Irons want to sign defender Alfie Mawson but their offer fell below the Swans' valuation of the England international, with the Welsh club wanting more than £20m. 


Talks over a potential deal have continued but it is thought little progress has been made, with Swansea eager to keep one of their best performers from the 2017/18 season.

It's been a positive summer so far for West Ham, who appointed Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager before signing Fabianski and Diop

