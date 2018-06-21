West Ham Reportedly Set to Miss Out on Transfer Target After Failing to Entice Him to East London

West Ham United are reportedly set to miss out on one of their summer transfer targets, Javier Pastore, after failing to convince him to make the switch over to the London Stadium.

The Hammers' were said to have been in talks with PSG over a potential £17m transfer for Pastore but the Argentinian now favours a move to AS Roma in Italy. Pastore has been a integral member of the PSG setup since signing in 2011, but at 29 years old, he is no longer part of their long term plans.

Pastore made 37 appearances in all competitions during the 2017/18 season and picked up five goals and six assists in the process. With their Argentinian attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini currently out with a long-term knee injury, West Ham fans had high hopes that their new manager Manuel Pellegrini could convince Pastore could make the move over to England.

But, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Pastore has no intentions of playing in claret and blue next season.

He had previously priced himself out of a move by demanding a £190,000 per week wage and, although West Ham have reportedly offered a strong financial package, Pastore now favours a move to AS Roma in Italy.

If Pastore makes the move to Roma then he will be taking a significant wage cut but the move may be motivated by the fact that Roma will be competing in Europe next season - something West Ham cannot offer.

Missing out Pastore will be a blow for West Ham, but with the transfer window set to last for at least another two months, the Hammers still have time to direct their attentions elsewhere.