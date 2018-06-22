Tournament favorite Brazil will look to clinch its second group win with a matchup against Costa Rica on Friday.

Brazil started its World Cup with a 1–1 draw against Switzerland. Philippe Coutinho's first-half strike gave Brazil a lead, but Tite's side was unable to capitalize on a number of second-half chances.

Costa Rica fell to the bottom of Group E with an opening loss to Serbia. The teams were evenly matched throughout the game, possessing for almost the same time and placing three shots apiece on frame. But the ball went Serbia's way in the 56th minute, with Aleksandar Kolarov serving up a soaring free kick from just outside the box to notch a 1-0 lead.

Costa Rica is looking to repeat is unlikely sucess at the 2014 World Cup, where the team reached the quarterfinals. But they need at least a point against Brazil to have any chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.