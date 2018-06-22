Emre Can Gives Final Message of Thanks to Liverpool as He Joins Juventus on Free Transfer

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has left a kind parting message to the Reds after completing his long awaited move to Juventus this week, offering his gratitude to the fans and everyone at Anfield who make the club what it is.





Can signed a four-year contract with the Italian champions on Wednesday and moves as a free agent after failing to come to an agreement over extending his stay on Merseyside.

🏳 🏴 "It's one of the biggest days of my life." 🏳 🏴



Emre Can speaks for the first time as a Juventus player! #WelcomeToJu #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/JrdOqcVj1x — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 21, 2018

He describes this as a 'new chapter' in his career, leaving a message for Liverpool on Instagram.

"I want to say thank you to all the people at Liverpool, to my coaches, the staff, to the staff behind the staff, to the supporters, to everyone," the German international said.

"I will always think back with a smile and one piece of my heart will always be at Liverpool. It was a big honour to play for Liverpool and I hope to see you one day again. Take care."

Perhaps deliberately misinterpreting some of his other comments upon arriving at Juve for the purposes of a sensationalised scoop, the Daily Star wants to believe that Can has taken a 'swipe' at Liverpool over his former club's lack of silverware in recent seasons.

Can did not collect a trophy in any of his four years at Anfield, despite coming close on several occasions in the League Cup, Europa League and Champions League, and the tabloid has picked up on that after he stated his ambition to win trophies with his new club.

"Juventus is a team who wins titles and that's what I want and that's why we fit very good together," he said.

But as a 'swipe' at Liverpool? Unlikely.