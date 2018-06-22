Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Set for Summer Reunion With Borussia Dortmund Player

Huddersfield Town are reportedly preparing a move for Borussia Dortmund player Erik Durm, according to German newspaper Bild.

Terriers boss David Wagner is set for a reunion with the 26-year-old who he knows from his time managing Dortmund's II team - where Durm made 32 league appearances.

Durm has spent five years with Borussia Dortmund and since 2013 has made 64 appearances in the Bundesliga for the senior team.

A series of injury problems have ruled Durm out of competitive action for all of the last season, having last played in May 2017.

Having missed an entire season of football, it would be a significant risk for Huddersfield to make the signing, but according to Bild manager Wagner is still keen on the player.

Durm is now fully fit following his season-long injury and ready to begin pre-season, according to Dortmund.

No transfer fee has been suggested for the player, with the two clubs currently in negotiations over a potential deal.

Durm has seven senior international caps for Germany since his debut in 2014.

The 26-year-old full back was part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad, though was an unused substitute in all the games.

He is noted as a versatile player, playing primarily as a right back but being comfortable covering on the left flank too. The German defender was a forward earlier in his career.

Durm has one year left on his contract with Dortmund, and should he be able to put the unfortunate and relentless run of injury problems he's faced until now behind him, then the German would be a notable upgrade on the Terriers' current full back options.