Hull Confirm Arrival of USA International Eric Lichaj From Nottingham Forest for Undisclosed Fee

Hull City have announced the signing of American defender Eric Lichaj for an undisclosed fee. The right back arrives on a permanent deal from Championship opponents Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old has picked up a vast amount of EFL experience in his 173 appearances for Forest, and joins the Tigers in their hopes of earning promotion back into the Premier League next season.

Able to be deployed on the left side of defence as well as the right, Lichaj has made 15 appearances for his national side, scoring one goal in that time. After starting his career with Chicago Fire back in 2006, the full back made a switch to then Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

However, it wasn't until 2010 before he finally earned his chance to feature in the first team. Following a season in the youth side, Lichaj was sent out on two loan spells to Lincoln City and Leyton Orient respectively before returning to Villa Park.

Spending one term with the Villans, the defender was then handed another loan spell; this time to Elland Road, where he would spend a season with Leeds for the second half of the 2010/11 campaign.

Lichaj then returned to his parent club and spent two seasons there before leaving in the summer of 2013, after being told his contract would not be renewed. This setback was used to Nottingham Forest's advantage, where the American has spent four successful years.

🤝 Lichaj leaves The City Ground#NFFC can confirm that defender @EricLichaj has joined @HullCity for an undisclosed fee. pic.twitter.com/xOMJHMWNTh — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 22, 2018

His new journey now starts with Hull. The Tigers were relegated from the English top flight at the end of the 2016/17 season, and are desperate to return.