Liverpool Plan to Make Second Official Bid for Brazilian Star as Rivals' Interest Wanes

Liverpool are preparing a second official bid for Roma and Brazil goalkeeper Allison Becker, with the highly rated stopper in demand - the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG all reported to have had some interest in the Roma man this summer.

It's claimed that Liverpool will look to raise their offer, while their European rivals have cooled their interest in the Brazilian.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Liverpool already had one move for the Brazil international turned down this summer, believed to be worth around £57m, but reports from Italy (via TMV) claim that the Reds are ready to make a fresh attempt at bringing the 25-year old Brazilian stopper to Anfield as they line up a second bid.

Liverpool has been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer as they look to strengthen their back line as they prepare for a 2018/19 season.

The Reds have been linked with numerous different options since the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, in which Loris Karius was at fault for two of Los Blancos' goals.

The Roma goalkeeper was a key part of Giallorossi's success last season, which saw them finish third in Serie A and reach the Champions League semi finals.

Allison played 49 games across the two competitions, keeping 22 clean sheets. Praised for excellent control with his feet, shot-stopping ability and composure under pressure, it's no surprise that Roma are not looking to part with him without a record-breaking fee for a goalkeeper being met.

The Roma ace is at the World Cup in Russia with Brazil and is proving his importance not only to club but country - although he failed to keep a clean sheet in the 2014 hosts' opener against Switzerland.

Chegada em St Petersburg!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/R6vTq3NDQe — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) June 20, 2018

With the Reds set to make a second approach for the Brazilian number one, Reds fans will be keen to see him in action.