Luis Suarez Urges Barcelona to Sign Tottenham Maestro This Summer to Replace Club Icon

Barcelona are in the transfer market this summer with the task of finding potential additions which can strengthen a squad which stormed to La Liga title glory under Ernesto Valverde with some comfort in the 2017/18 season.

With the departure of club legend Andres Iniesta, there is now a considerable creative void gaping in the Catalan side’s engine room, which will surely be an area of priority for reinforcement ahead of next season.

🇩🇰 Christian Eriksen has now scored 13 goals in his last 15 games for Denmark 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hoTtknaRcv — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) June 21, 2018

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Barcelona’s star striker Luis Suarez has urged his club to recruit Tottenham’s star playmaker Christian Eriksen as the ideal candidate to step into the role and assume the burden of chief creator in the Barcelona midfield.

Eriksen enjoyed a stunning season in north London last season, scoring ten goals and laying on 11 assists in 37 Premier League appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

18 - Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 15 appearances for Denmark (13 goals, 5 assists). Pivotal. #DEN #DENAUS #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2018

The playmaker is currently impressing at the heart of Denmark’s World Cup campaign and scored with a stunning strike in his country’s 1-1 draw with Australia on Thursday.

The report suggests that Eriksen has caught the eye of Suarez in particular, and that the former Liverpool hitman now wants the Dane to be the man providing him with ammunition next term at the Camp Nou.

💪 Luis Suárez scores the only goal for Uruguay against Saudi Arabia which takes @Uruguay into the round of 16 of #Rusia2018 🔵🔴 #BarçaWorldCup 👇 https://t.co/wxw81VGotT — FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) June 20, 2018

It is said that Barca chiefs took positive note of Luka Modric’s talismanic display for Croatia as the Real Madrid star’s side dismantled Argentina in a shock 3-0 win on Thursday.

The Catalans apparently view Eriksen as a similar player and see him as having the potential for performing a similar role for the Spanish champions next season.

Eriksen is still only 26 and has all the technical qualities required to form a strong understanding in Barca’s midfield with Modric’s international teammate, Ivan Rakitic, and club icon Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou.

Don Balon also suggest that Tottenham are aware of the inflated value which Eriksen’s recent form bestows upon him in the current market. They have therefore valued the Danish star at €100m (£87m) in a bid to stave off interest from clubs such as Barcelona in pursuing such a vital figure in Pochettino’s side.

If player power has as much influence at Barcelona as seems to be the case, however, Luis Suarez and co could well act to force the club’s hand into doing business at any cost.