Man Utd New Boy Fred Reveals How His Old Trafford Arrival Has Fulfilled a Childhood Dream

New Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed that his ties to the club go way back to his childhood in Brazil because he would play with his new team on video games.





Now a decade or more on, actually signing for United is something of a dream come true.

"It's a huge club with great history and it's a real honour to perform for United," Fred told MUTV in his first official interview after the deal was announced.

"Manchester United is a huge club," he added. "When I was young, it was a name I used to hear and it was a name I used to see on computer games and I used to play with the team. For me, Manchester United means greatness."

As far as Old Trafford is concerned, the 25-year-old cannot wait to play at the famous stadium again after one previous appearance as an opponent when former team Shakhtar Donetsk visited in the Champions League group stage in December 2013.

"I think the name 'The Theatre of Dreams' sums it up. It's such a great stadium," Fred said.

The Brazilian, who is currently part of his country's World Cup squad in Russia, also offered his gratitude to the fans who have welcomed him and has already promised to work hard.

"So many [fans] reached out to me and asked me to join the club and that really meant a lot to me," he explained. "All I can say to you in return is that I'm going to run my hardest and work my hardest to make history for the club and the fans."