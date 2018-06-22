Southampton Agree Fee for Celtic Midfielder Stuart Armstrong Ahead of Summer Move

Southampton have agreed over a fee for the transfer of Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong from Celtic.

Sky Sports report that the 26-year-old is in the process of discussing personal terms with the club ahead of a move to St Mary's this summer.

Armstrong, who came in from Dundee United three years ago, still has a year left to run on his deal at Celtic, having signed a new deal last summer. Yet the Saints have convinced him to move to the Premier League, also getting the Scottish outfit to agree over a deal for their player.

Since signing for Celtic, Armstrong has made 98 appearances for the side and has scored 23 goals.

He has also been capped by Scotland on six occasions, having made his international debut in March last year, featuring in a 1-0 win over Slovenia.

Southampton did have Premier League competition for the player's signature in the form of Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, but they have come out ahead in the race to tie the player down on a permanent deal and will hope he can improve their status in the top flight next season.

Armstrong made 27 league appearances for Celtic last season, registering three goals and five assists.