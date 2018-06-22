Southampton Agree Fee for Celtic Midfielder Stuart Armstrong Ahead of Summer Move

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

Southampton have agreed over a fee for the transfer of Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong from Celtic. 

Sky Sports report that the 26-year-old is in the process of discussing personal terms with the club ahead of a move to St Mary's this summer.

Armstrong, who came in from Dundee United three years ago, still has a year left to run on his deal at Celtic, having signed a new deal last summer. Yet the Saints have convinced him to move to the Premier League, also getting the Scottish outfit to agree over a deal for their player.

Since signing for Celtic, Armstrong has made 98 appearances for the side and has scored 23 goals. 

He has also been capped by Scotland on six occasions, having made his international debut in March last year, featuring in a 1-0 win over Slovenia.

Southampton did have Premier League competition for the player's signature in the form of Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, but they have come out ahead in the race to tie the player down on a permanent deal and will hope he can improve their status in the top flight next season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Armstrong made 27 league appearances for Celtic last season, registering three goals and five assists.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)