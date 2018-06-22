World Cup Star's Father Confirms Contact From Barcelona Over Potential Summer Transfer

Mexico star Hirving Lozano made his mark in the 2018 World Cup when he put the Germans to the sword on Sunday, scoring the only game of the match to produce one of the tournament's most shocking results.

The 22-year-old currently plies his trade at Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven, but he has been a target for many other clubs for quite some time.

Manchester United were believed to be one of the player's strongest suitors before he left Pachucha for the Netherlands last summer, and Everton are now reported as having a keen interest.

Barcelona, though, have also taken notice of the youngster's exploits, with various sources claiming an approach has already been made. And Lozano's father has since confirmed as much in an interview with ESPN Radio Formula.

"There are, yes, approaches, but still nothing is very clear, we will talk after the World Cup," he revealed.

"I think that when the World Cup finishes we will see the reality, if he will stay in PSV or if he will go to another team."

Lozano scored 17 goals and assisted eight more in 29 league appearances for PSV last season, giving them a huge push in their run to the Eredivisie title as they pipped Ajax by four points.

The club will obviously hope to keep him, yet they may not be able to refuse an offer from the cash-strapped Spanish side, who are known to pursue their targets relentlessly.

@FCBarcelona have made an approach for @PSV and Mexico forward Hirving Lozano.



-His father told @espn: “There’s been an approach from Barca but there’s nothing clear at the moment. When the World Cup’s over, we will have a better idea of the reality (if he stays at PSV or not). pic.twitter.com/BM5RfRgAg4 — 3-5-2Daily (@352_Daily) June 22, 2018

Mexico, meanwhile, will play their second game of the tournament against South Korea on Saturday. Another win would see them seal qualification for the knockout round.