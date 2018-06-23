Arsenal Fans Call for Club to Sign Premier League Winger After Impressive World Cup Performance

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

A group of Arsenal fans on Twitter have been urging the club to sign Leicester City and Nigeria winger Ahmed Musa.

The 25-year-old put in an impressive display for his country in their World Cup clash against Iceland recently, scoring two fantastic goals that gave his side a crucial three points.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/GettyImages

His performance caught the eye of several Arsenal fans, who made it clear that they feel Musa would be the ideal signing for them this summer.

However, they may be getting carried away - as Musa did not particularly set English football alight during his time at Leicester City, with him subsequently being sent out on loan to CSKA Moscow last season.

Below are a selection of some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans, which even include calls for them to offer Alex Iwobi to Leicester as part of a swap deal!

While a move to Arsenal seems highly unlikely for Ahmed Musa this summer, plenty of suitors may sit up and take note at his most recent World Cup performance. His first goal came after he made a lovely touch to pluck the ball out of the air, before firing into the roof of the net on the half volley.

For his second strike, the Nigerian made an intelligent run into the channel down the left-hand side and cutting into the box. He continued past several defenders before calmly striking the ball into the back of the net.

