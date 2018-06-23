Mateo Kovacic Reveals Desire to Leave Real Madrid After Growing Frustrated With Lack of Game Time

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovačić has claimed that he will look to leave the Santiago Bernabéu this summer unless he can be guaranteed regular game time next season.

The Croatia international is more often than not sitting behind his compatriot Luka Modrić, as well as former Bayern Munich star Toni Kroos, in the midfield hierarchy in the Spanish capital.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Kovačić is equally unlucky when it comes to first team opportunities with the national team, where Modrić usually partners Barcelona star Ivan Rakitić, and he appeared as a late substitute during the 3-0 win against Argentina on Thursday.





But the 24-year-old has insisted he won't sit on the fringes of Real Madrid's squad anymore, claiming he wants guarantees over regular first-team football or he'll look to leave the club this summer.

"I want to play more and the best thing is to leave Madrid," Kovačić told Marca. "I love football and being on the pitch. I want the opportunity to be a starter on another team. If I do not play, I'm not happy."

The Austria-born midfielder only joined Real Madrid in 2015, costing the European giants over £27m. Despite making a total of 109 appearances for the club over the last three years., Kovačić has only started 37 games in La Liga.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

It is suggested that the former Inter star has been attracting interest from the Premier League this summer. Most notably Tottenham Hotspur appear to be circling around Kovačić ahead of the new season, with the future of Moussa Dembele still uncertain in north London.