'Not For Sale At That Price!': Huddersfield Fans React to Rumours of Star Player Leaving

Huddersfield Town fans have reacted to rumours of Everton's interest in their star midfielder Aaron Mooy.

Mooy joined the Terriers permanently in the summer of 2017 from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £8m. Since joining the club, the Australian has become the Yorkshire side's star, dictating play from deep as well as joining attacks and creating chances for the side.

The Sun, as cited by HITC, have reported that Everton are interested in Mooy and are plotting an £18m move for the highly rated midfielder. Huddersfield fans clearly disagree with Everton's valuation though, with many taking to social media to react to the £18m figure that's been rumoured.

Not for sale at that price! — Lee Oates (@LeeAirborne) June 20, 2018

£18m 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Neil Waine (@BradfordTerrier) June 20, 2018

Won't sell him but is 25million minimum. — Andy Firth (@firth09) June 20, 2018

Mooy contributed four goals and three assists from midfield in the 2017/18 season for Huddersfield, and Terriers fans clearly feel he is worth more than the £18m fee that has been rumoured.

Whether the club are looking to sell is unclear, however if they do, they will surely be holding our for more than just £10m profit for a player who has quickly become a talisman at the John Smith's Stadium.