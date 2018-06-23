Real Madrid Midfielder Set for Short-Term Move to Domestic Rivals After Returning From Loan

June 23, 2018

Forgotten Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva will leave the club this summer on a short-term deal with La Liga side Celta Vigo, according to reports.

The 25-year-old international has already spent time away from the Santiago Bernabéu on two separate occasions. Silva moved to France and joined Marseille months after his arrival in the Spanish capital, and he is currently nearing the end of a deal with boyhood club Cruzeiro.

UOL Esporte (via Marca) reported last month that Silva was being eyed up by Celta Vigo ahead of the new campaign. However, it is believed that Real Madrid would rather cash in on the midfielder this summer.

Silva set Real Madrid back just over £10m in 2015, but Los Blancos would be hard pressed to find suitors willing to come close to meeting that valuation.

The midfielder has spent the last 18 months back in Brazil, and he hasn't been offered the chance to impress in Euorpe since a failed move to Portugal in 2016. 

Silva was expected to join Sporting CP that summer, but a medical with the club revealed he had a cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat - which needed medical treatment before he could return to the pitch.

The Brazilian only ever made nine appearances for Real Madrid's first team, failing to register a single goal or assist. Silva was also unable to claim a goal or assist in 33 appearances in Marseille.

