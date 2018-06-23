Report Claims Unnamed Club Have Made Bid for Croatia International With West Ham & Everton Linked

June 23, 2018

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Croatia and Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Vida has been made the subject of an £11.5m bid from a Premier League club, believed to be either West Ham or Everton.

The 29-year-old has impressed in the heart of the Croatian defence during the country's first two World Cup games, forming a solid partnership alongside Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

The pair have kept two clean sheets in the tournament so far, keeping out both Nigeria and Argentina in Group D.

Vida has only made seven starts in club football since January, when he joined Turkish side Besiktas after four years in Ukraine with Dynamo Kiev.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Fanatik suggest that Besiktas will make a decision on whether or not to accept the offer once the World Cup has drawn to a conclusion in the middle of July.

Manuel Pellegrini has already started the overhaul of his West Ham defence, bringing in full-back Ryan Fredericks from Fulham and also signing 21-year-old centre-back Issa Diop who, following his move from Toulouse, could line up alongside Vida at London Stadium next summer.

The partnership would be the perfect blend of youth and experience for Manuel Pellegrini's men, with Vida having recorded an impressive 61 caps for the Croatian national team. This is an impressive number considering the fact that he has had to compete against Dejan Lovren and Vedran Ćorluka for his place in the side over several years.

However, if Everton were to be the potential suitors for Vida, the Croatian defender could find it more difficult to break into the side. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Michael Keane, Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka are all vying for positions in the heart of the Everton defence, with youngster Mason Holgate also capable of playing in a central defensive role.

