Tottenham Fans Urge Club to Make Another Attempt to Sign Real Madrid Midfielder

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have urged the club to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, after failing in attempts last year with Kovacic now stating he is looking for a move elsewhere.

Kovavic made his feelings known after Croatia's 3-0 win against Argentina, revealing he is no longer happy to sit on the bench watching his club teammates.

He said: "I want to play more and the best thing is to leave Madrid. I love football and being on the pitch. I want the opportunity to be a starter on another team. If I do not play, I'm not happy."

The Croatian midfielder made a brief cameo against Argentina - as Croatia ran out 3-0 winners - and it looks like his recent comments have alerted Spurs. 

Spurs were looking to sign Kovacic last season but they failed in their efforts. However, it seems that Spurs and Daniel Levy may be tempted into making another bid for the midfielder. It's been reported that they will have to spend £44m on the 24-year-old as this is his release clause, and Spurs fans want the club to sign him at all costs.

Here's what Spurs fans had to say about the rumours.

Kovacic has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United meaning that it's likely Spurs and United will be battling each other for the midfielder's signature this summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)