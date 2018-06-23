Tottenham Fans Urge Club to Make Another Attempt to Sign Real Madrid Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur fans have urged the club to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, after failing in attempts last year with Kovacic now stating he is looking for a move elsewhere.

Kovavic made his feelings known after Croatia's 3-0 win against Argentina, revealing he is no longer happy to sit on the bench watching his club teammates.

He said: "I want to play more and the best thing is to leave Madrid. I love football and being on the pitch. I want the opportunity to be a starter on another team. If I do not play, I'm not happy."

The Croatian midfielder made a brief cameo against Argentina - as Croatia ran out 3-0 winners - and it looks like his recent comments have alerted Spurs.

Spurs were looking to sign Kovacic last season but they failed in their efforts. However, it seems that Spurs and Daniel Levy may be tempted into making another bid for the midfielder. It's been reported that they will have to spend £44m on the 24-year-old as this is his release clause, and Spurs fans want the club to sign him at all costs.

Here's what Spurs fans had to say about the rumours.

So Kovacic wants to leave Real Madrid . . . Jesus Christ we should be all over this! #THFC — John Hall (@JohnHall1985) June 23, 2018

He should be our #1 target, we should be doing everything to get him! #COYS #THFC — Cappy (@Cappy20) June 22, 2018

Pay what they want, PLEASE — Ryan (@RY27EPHEN) June 22, 2018

Get it done Levy! pic.twitter.com/xg8Y7Bat9F — Max Rossiter (@Rossiter21) June 23, 2018

No brainer this. Get it done. — Ross Wagstaff (@rwaggy26) June 22, 2018

Dear Mr Levy @SpursOfficial. Get it done, no excuses, use our “special agreement” for once. World class midfielder for a reasonable price. We should be all over this! #THFC #KOVACIC #COYS pic.twitter.com/RW2uP4WfiB — Christian Bestford (@BestfordC) June 22, 2018

Kovacic has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United meaning that it's likely Spurs and United will be battling each other for the midfielder's signature this summer.