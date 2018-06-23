'We Can Do Better Than Him': Leeds Fans React to First Potential Signing of the Marcelo Bielsa Era

Leeds United fans have taken to social media to react to rumours of Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra becoming Marcelo Bielsa's first signing as Leeds boss.

Fans of the Yorkshire club have high hopes for their 2018/19 campaign after announcing Bielsa as their new manager, with many expecting some impressive signings to follow.

No no no — Dirty Leeds Scum (@DirtyLeedsFC) June 22, 2018

We can surely do better than him — Richard (@Rich57H) June 22, 2018

He is rubbish..not good enough for Leeds we want someone better — mark ant jepson (@mrleedsunited) June 22, 2018

Whilst Leeds fans may feel that with Bielsa joining the club they'll automatically attract big names, the interest in van La Parra would suggest otherwise.

The Dutch winger does have considerable Championship experience, playing a key role in Wolves' run to the the edge of the play-offs in the 2014/15 season. A tricky winger who can operate on either flank, he could prove invaluable should Leeds make a run for the play-offs this season.