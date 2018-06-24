Unhappy Tottenham Striker is 'Open to Everything' as He Strongly Hints at Move Abroad

Vincent Janssen has strongly hinted that he will be seeking a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 24-year-old striker spent last season out on loan at Turkish outfit Fenerbahce, scoring five goals in 17 games after making the temporary switch abroad last September.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, the centre forward revealed that he is 'open to everything' as he seeks a move away from White Hart Lane in order to play regular football.

The arrival of Fernando Llorente at Spurs last summer caused Janssen to drop down the pecking order, although he already had an impossible task ahead of him with Harry Kane - recently described by Mauricio Pochettino as the best striker in the world - constantly scoring goals.

Janssen has only scored six goals in 36 appearances for Spurs, after his £17m arrival from AZ Alkmaar back in 2016. He initially earned his move due to his impressive form in the Eredivisie, as he netted 31 goals in 49 appearances for the Dutch side to attract the attention of Pochettino.

As he now looks to find regular football and regain his previous form, Janssen now wants to find the 'best solution' for him moving forward.

“We are going to find the best solution for me and the club,” Janssen said, “I had a fantastic year despite the injury and I have the feeling that the chapter Fenerbahce has not yet been closed.

“That does not mean that Fenerbahce is my only option. I am open to everything, there is nothing at the moment and it is easy to wait.”

Janssen's club teammate Kane scored three goals against Panama in the World Cup earlier today, as England ran away with a 6-1 victory. The hat-trick makes him the leading contender for the Golden Boot award after two rounds of games in the competition.