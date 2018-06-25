Liverpool Make an Approach to Agent of Barcelona Goalkeeper as Klopp Hunts for New Shot Stopper

Liverpool are reported to have made an approach to the agent of Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, with Jurgen Klopp on the hunt for a new shot-stopper this summer.

The Reds have suffered 'keeper problems for the last couple of seasons, with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius both performing poorly for Liverpool - with the latter infamously making two costly errors in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

It seems like Klopp's patience with his two 'keepers is running out, and Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Witness) have reported that Liverpool have made an approach to the agent of goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Barcelona 'keeper has been rumoured to have asked the Spanish side to let him leave the club this summer, as he is reported to be unhappy being below Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the pecking order.

However, should Liverpool pursuit the 29-year-old, their transfer budget will take a big hit with the Dutch international rumoured to have a €66m release clause.

Cillessen signed in 2016 for Barcelona, but he has failed to establish himself as the club's number one, with the 29-year-old preferred to be played in cup games.

Liverpool could face competition for Cillessen with the Daily Mail reporting that Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are looking at signing the 'keeper though it seems like the Gunners have dropped their interest with German shot-stopper Bernd Leno signing for Unai Emery's side.

As well as Cillessen, Sporting Gijon's Daniel Martin as also been heavily linked with a move to Anfield. The 19-year-old will likely be loaned out straight away should he sign for Liverpool this summer.