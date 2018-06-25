Nabil Fekir's Agent Reportedly 'Desperate' for Collapsed Liverpool Deal to Go Ahead

Nabil Fekir's agent is still "desperate" to see the France international move to Liverpool this summer despite having a proposed move to Anfield fall through earlier in the transfer window, according to Sky Sports News reported Peter Graves.

The 24-year-old midfielder was being lined up by the Reds as a long-term replacement for their departed playmaker Philippe Coutinho who joined Barcelona in January.

Although talks with the French club had reached an advanced stage, with Fekir even reportedly completing his initial media duties with Liverpool, the proposed deal fell through in the eleventh hour - which is claimed to be because of the player's medical history.

However, there has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks that Liverpool could actually re-enter negotiations for Fekir this summer. And Sky Sports journalist Graves has added fuel to the fire by claiming the Frenchman is still eager to move to Anfield after the World Cup.

"It is a really tricky one," Graves told the Transfer Talk podcast (via the Sport Review). "The agent is desperate for the deal to happen.

It wouldn't be the first time that Liverpool have been warned over a player from a different club . . . 😬https://t.co/kKVjBo4p8f — 90min (@90min_Football) June 25, 2018

"The player wants to move to Liverpool - one of the biggest clubs in the world. The quietness from Liverpool makes me think a deal is not going to happen."

Liverpool have already confirmed the signing of Fabinho from French side AS Monaco this summer, with the Brazilian's arrival expected to cost the club upwards of £45m.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

The 24-year-old will join fellow new arrival Naby Keïta at Anfield this summer after Liverpool agreed to a £54m deal with RB Leipzig last year. The Guinea international looks set to adopt the vacant number eight shirt next season - previously worn by club legend Steven Gerrard.