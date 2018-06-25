Newcastle United Midfielder Linked With 6-Month Loan Move to Join League 1 Portsmouth

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is on the verge of a six-month loan move to Portsmouth.

Longstaff will head to the south coast after being convinced that the league one club is the best option for the next step in his career.

The 20-year-old is highly rated after a couple of successful loan spells and is rumoured to have held talks with Championship side Rotherham United.

According to the Chronicle, there has been widespread interest in Longstaff from across the football league and it seems the chance to play for one of the favourites for the League One title, in a packed stadium as a first-team regular has persuaded the Newcastle man that a move to the south coast club is in his best interest.

Would just like to to say a massive thank you to all the players, fans and staff @BlackpoolFC for a great season. Lots of lessons learnt that will help me in the future. Thanks again for your support best of luck in the future 🍊 pic.twitter.com/JB7jfA9E5e — Sean Longstaff (@seanlongstaff97) May 9, 2018

After spending the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Kilmarnock, Longstaff spent the following season on loan at Blackpool. He became a first-team regular for the Seasiders playing 42 times and scoring eight goals.

Longstaff's decision to go out on loan for the first six months of the 2018/19 season signals his intent to gain more first team experience as he readies himself for first-team football at the Magpies.

With the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Mohamed Diamé ahead of the promising youngster, the experience on the south coast could prove invaluable in his pursuit of breaking into the first team.





Newcastle United finished in 10th in the Premier League under Rafa Benitez last season and will be looking to push on another level going into the 2018/19 season.

Newcastle's only signing of the window so far is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal from Sparta Prague.