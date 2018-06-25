Newcastle United Midfielder Linked With 6-Month Loan Move to Join League 1 Portsmouth

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is on the verge of a six-month loan move to Portsmouth. 

Longstaff will head to the south coast after being convinced that the league one club is the best  option for the next step in his career. 

Pete Norton/GettyImages

The 20-year-old is highly rated after a couple of successful loan spells and is rumoured to have held talks with Championship side Rotherham United. 

According to the Chronicle, there has been widespread interest in Longstaff from across the football league and it seems the chance to play for one of the favourites for the League One title, in a packed stadium as a first-team regular has persuaded the Newcastle man that a move to the south coast club is in his best interest. 

After spending the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Kilmarnock, Longstaff spent the following season on loan at Blackpool. He became a first-team regular for the Seasiders playing 42 times and scoring eight goals. 

Longstaff's decision to go out on loan for the first six months of the 2018/19 season signals his intent to gain more first team experience as he readies himself for first-team football at the Magpies.

 With the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Mohamed Diamé ahead of the promising youngster, the experience on the south coast could prove invaluable in his pursuit of breaking into the first team. 


Newcastle United finished in 10th in the Premier League under Rafa Benitez last season and will be looking to push on another level going into the 2018/19 season. 

Newcastle's only signing of the window so far is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal from Sparta Prague. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)