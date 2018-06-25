Toby Alderweireld Claims He Knows How to Stop Club Teammate Harry Kane Ahead of World Cup Clash

Toby Alderweireld has spoken out prior to Thursday's Group G clash between England and Belgium in the World Cup, claiming that his team will "have to be tough" to deal with Harry Kane.

Spurs fans will be delighted to see that five Tottenham players are in the England squad, and Belgium have taken three.

MB Media/GettyImages

In an interview with the Evening Standard, defender Toby Alderweireld stated that his and Jan Vertonghen's experience playing alongside Harry Kane for Tottenham will benefit his team in attempting to deal with the England strike:



"Hopefully, it's an advantage for the defenders.

"I know his strength, of course. But his strength is that he's good at everything. He's quick, he's strong, left foot, right foot, headers.

"It's so difficult to stop him, That's what I know. As a team, we have to be tough [in order] to beat him.



"He just breathes football. He wants to improve, improve, improve. He's not only a goal-scorer. He works so hard for the team. He's available to help the plays. He's the all-round striker."

Harry Kane will be looking to score as many goals as he can in this tournament, as he hopes to win the golden boot. He is currently leading the goal-scoring charts, having scored five goals in two games.

As both England and Belgium have already qualified for the last 16, there is some suggestion that the sides may rest their best players. However, the winner will finish first in the group, which may benefit them in the knock-out stages.