Argentinian Midfielder Javier Pastore Officially Joins AS Roma From PSG on 5-Year Deal

Javier Pastore has left French giants Paris Saint-Germain for Italian Serie A side AS Roma after a seven-year stint at the Parc des Princes.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who will wear the No.27 shirt at his new club, has signed a five-year deal. And Roma have parted with €24.7m to secure the switch.

"AS Roma are delighted to confirm the signing of attacking midfielder Javier Pastore on a permanent transfer," they announced via their official website.

"Pastore, 29, joins the Giallorossi from French champions Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €24.7m. The Argentina international has signed a five-year contract with the club that runs until 30 June 2023."

The player spent two years with Palermo before moving to PSG in 2011 and has since declared that it's been a great return.

"I am very happy to be here at Roma," he remarked. "It is great to return to Italy and to do it with such a great club.

"I hope to repay in full all the enthusiasm, support and affection that Roma fans have shown me already."