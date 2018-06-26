Arsenal Set to Compete With Lazio for the Signing of Highly Rated Portuguese Winger This Summer

According to reports, Arsenal are set to do battle with Italian side Lazio for the signing of highly rated Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins this summer.

Martins' future with the Portuguese side is more than uncertain following a turbulent few months. After an attack of the training ground by a group of Sporting CP fans, a number of first team players elected to cancel their contracts with the club - including Rui Patricio, who has recently signed for newly promoted Premier League side Wolves.

Image by Joe Marcovitch

Interestingly, Martins was reportedly the subject of two official bids from Arsenal previously but Sporting elected to refuse to sell the 23-year-old. This prompted Martins to cancel his contract, citing the training ground incident as the just cause for this breach of contract.

Now, according to Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal are set face competition from Italian side Lazio for his signature this summer.

In theory, Martins is now a free agent and sides wont have to pay a transfer fee to bring him over to their club. However, they will most likely have to pay a signing on fee and offer a lucrative contract and Lazio are reportedly set to offer a contract worth £2.2m per year.

Martins would prove to be a shrewd signing, especially for Arsenal. He has proven he has quality in the final third and that he is more than capable of having an end product. 13 goals and 13 assists in all competitions speaks for itself.

They are lacking when it comes to quality options in wide areas and the fact that he is already a proven goalscorer means that the Gunners wont just be signing a player with lots of potential but instead will be signing one who is already top class in his own right.